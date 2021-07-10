Young Blackpool XI defeat non-league neighbours Squires Gate in pre-season friendly

It was a Blackpool side made up of outstanding youth team players, that included the likes of Rob Apter and Ewan Bange, who have both appeared in the first team.

Gate started strongly as Dean Ing's deflected effort forced keeper Charlie Monks into a fine first-minute save and home captain Josh Westwood headed narrowly over from a corner just two minutes later.

Gate keeper Matty Garrett was called into action for the first time on seven minutes, saving at his near post after being dispossessed by Bange.

Wing-backs Jacob Ridings and Jake Higham threatened for the hosts but it was Blackpool who opened the scoring on 22 minutes, James Harrison taking advantage of a goalmouth scramble.

Luke Evans’ men looked to hit back but were denied an equaliser as Monks made several brilliant close-range saves to thwart Ing.

Blackpool made it 2-0 on 35 minutes, when Luke Mariette found the bottom corner from distance after a well-worked short corner.

Picture courtesy of Squires Gate FC

Ing headed over from a tight angle and Blackpool had a goal ruled out for offside as the first half ended 2-0.

A less frantic start to the second half saw Ryan Riley hit a free-kick over the bar from 25 yards for Gate.

Just as the North West Counties League club looked to be gaining a foothold in the game, a brilliant lob from Arnold Matshazi made it 3-0 on 57 minutes.

Gate introduced former Blackpool striker Keigan Parker, who received a warm reception from the supporters, and thought they had pulled one back on 70 minutes.

Ing rounded the keeper and found the net after fine work by Ridings but was denied by the offside flag.

And to compound the blow for Gate, Blackpool added their fourth a minute later when Dannen Francis headed home from close range.

Blackpool wrapped the game up with three goals in five minutes, starting with a Bange penalty.

Prince Yelegon made it six with a clever header before Francis' second completed the scoring.

Report by James Ashton