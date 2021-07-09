Blackpool fans encouraged to record negative Covid-19 test ahead of first pre-season friendly against Southport

The Seasiders head to Haig Avenue for their first friendly of the summer ahead of their return to the Championship.

In a statement, the hosts confirmed the match is being played under “stage five protocols” and as such, restrictions and guidance will need to be adhered to.

“All spectators are encouraged to take an NHS lateral flow test within 48 hours of the match and only attend if negative,” Southport said.

“Anyone displaying symptoms of Covid-19 should not attend the match.”

All spectators are also asked to sanitise their hands upon entry by using one of the several sanitising units placed around the stadium.

Fans are also asked to wear masks when entering the toilet facilities.

“All spectators are reminded of the need to maintain one-metre social distancing on the terrace and when queuing for refreshments and bathrooms,” Southport added.

“Under the current stage five legislation, alcohol will not be on sale anywhere within the ground.

“The club house will be closed before, during and after the match.”

Blackpool supporters should access the stadium via turnstiles one to six.

Neil Critchley’s men head to Haig Avenue to take on non-league side Southport in the first of their pre-season friendlies.

It will be Blackpool’s first outing since they overcame Lincoln City 2-1 at the end of May to secure their return to the Championship, ending a six-year absence.

The Seasiders’ fitness work ahead of the new campaign began on Thursday, July 1, while full training didn’t begin until the start of this week.

While a developmental side take on Squires Gate at the Brian Addison Stadium tonight, tomorrow’s trip to Merseyside will be the first chance for supporters to see the first-team back in action.

It will also provide the first opportunity for the fans to get a glimpse of the club’s seven new signings: Reece James, Daniel Grimshaw, Shayne Lavery, Josh Bowler, Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey and Sonny Carey.