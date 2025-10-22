An 11-year-old girl from Blackpool has been crowned Little Miss Teen Great Britain 2025/26.

Harper Megan Cooper competed for her title against girls from across the country and as part of her prize package, won an amazing £250, as well as lots of other prizes!

The multi-talented 11-year-old is described as “full of energy and creativity” who loves dance, netball, art, and baking, and throws herself into everything she does with enthusiasm.

Winning the crown in her hometown of Blackpool makes this achievement even more special, and Harper is so proud to represent the place where the Miss Teen Great Britain competition is held.

For Harper, being Little Miss Teen Great Britain is about so much more than wearing a beautiful crown, she’s passionate about showing the true meaning of pageantry - that it’s not just about how you look, but about confidence, kindness, and making a difference.

Over the past year, Harper has started wearing glasses and braces, and she’s learned to wear them with pride - hoping to inspire other girls to do the same, reminding them that being yourself is your superpower.

As Little Miss Teen Great Britain 2025/26, she hopes to encourage others to speak up, be proud, and sparkle in their own unique way.

She said: “You don’t have to change to shine, you just have to believe in who you are, inside and out.”

If you’re interested in following in Harper’s footsteps, you can contact [email protected] or call 01925 767884 to get in touch.