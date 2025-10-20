'Complete shock' - Watch new Miss Blackpool get crowned
This was the moment when Blackpool dance student, Tillie Ann Davenport, discovered she had won her first pageant.
The 19-year-old woman says, in the video, that she was in ‘utter shock’ at being crowned Miss Blackpool 2025.
Tillie, who is from Blackpool but studying at Preston Dance College, explains that it was her first time taking part in a beauty contest.
Watch Tillie’s excited reaction as she receives her sash, trophy and crown on the stage at Ribby Hall.
The pageant took place on Friday 17th October, and Tillie beat 15 other finalists who all performed in front of an audience and four judges, at a black tie event.
