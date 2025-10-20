'Complete shock' - Watch new Miss Blackpool get crowned

A 19-year-old student has been crowned Miss Blackpool 2025 - watch her reaction as she describes her ‘utter shock’ at winning her first beauty pageant.

This was the moment when Blackpool dance student, Tillie Ann Davenport, discovered she had won her first pageant.

The 19-year-old woman says, in the video, that she was in ‘utter shock’ at being crowned Miss Blackpool 2025.

Tillie Ann Davenport, 19, is interviewed after being crowned Miss Blackpool 2025. | Lucinda Herbert / National World

Tillie, who is from Blackpool but studying at Preston Dance College, explains that it was her first time taking part in a beauty contest.

Watch Tillie’s excited reaction as she receives her sash, trophy and crown on the stage at Ribby Hall.

The pageant took place on Friday 17th October, and Tillie beat 15 other finalists who all performed in front of an audience and four judges, at a black tie event.

