A motorist has been fined for using a bus stop as their parking spot.

Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said that had been carrying out road safety checks recently including around schools in the area which resulted in the chancer motorist being fined.

They attended Manor Beach School in the morning and then Stanah School in the afternnon.

A motorist has been given a fixed penalty notice by Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police for parking at a bus stop near a school. | S

They said: “One of the main priorities that is highlighted to us by the local community is road safety, including the parking around schools in the local area.

“Although the parking at these times has improved we are still finding and getting reports that vehicles are still parking illegally.

“Unfortunately for one motorist today a Fixed Penalty Ticket was issued after the vehicle was left parked in the Bus Stop.”

They added: “If you are attending schools then please walk where possible or if driving park safely and considerably.”