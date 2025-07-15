Fears ‘it is only a matter of time’ until someone is killed or seriously injured by drivers parking illegally on Blackpool Prom have been raised.

Land on the Prom south of Central Pier earmarked for emergency vehicles only was taken over by drivers parking illegally last weekend.

An eyewitness said they saw more than 40 vehicles illegally crossing the tram tracks and treating the pavement like a car park before reversing through crowds of families and visitors to leave.

After being made aware of the issue Blackpool Council sent out Civil Enforcement Officers who issued dozens of tickets to those flouting the rules.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said teh actions of these drivers posed a serious risk to pedestrians walking along the Prom, particularly on busy weekends.

He said: “It’s a joke. Approx 40 cars south of Central Pier, treating the pavement like a car park, in a flagrant disregard for the law and trafic regulations and then reversing into a crowded prom.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is killed, injured or a pram gets run over.

“I very much doubt that any tickets issued get paid and a ticket when the odd car does get ticketed would stop someone getting killed either put towing notices up to stop this and start towing the cars or put a barrier up.”

When approached for a response on the matter, a spokeswoman for Blackpool Council said they were aware of a number of vehicles parking on the south side of Central Pier over the weekend.

She said: “There is clear signage in place advising motorists that this is a restricted parking zone and therefore no vehicles should be parked there.

“Once we became aware of the issue Civil Enforcement Officers were deployed and issued penalty charge notices to vehicles left in the area.

“Visitors and residents are reminded to use the designated on-street parking and car parks widely available across the town, details of which can be found on our website.”