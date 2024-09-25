Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Active Wellness Suite designed to help individuals of all abilities ease back into fitness has been opened in Thornton.

A brand new facility was officially opened at YMCA Thornton in Victoria Road East on Wednesday.

The “cutting-edge facility” is designed to help individuals of all abilities ease back into fitness and improve overall health and well-being.

A brand new Active Wellness Suite was officially opened at YMCA Thornton in Victoria Road East | YMCA

More than 50 guests attended the launch for official demos, networking and a healthy lunch.

The suite was set in motion by the Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Steve Nichols, who expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility.

He even shared that he planned to join the Active Wellness Suite himself.

Coun Nichols said: “It was a pleasure to visit the new Active Wellness Suite, it is a fantastic addition to our leisure offering in the borough for residents and looks terrific.

“By providing this dedicated suite of innovative, accessible equipment, we can ensure that everyone in Wyre, no matter what their age or ability, can enjoy the endless benefits that being active brings.”

The suite was set in motion by the Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Steve Nichols | YMCA

He added: “Well done to everyone involved in the creation of this suite, which supports our Wyre Moving More strategy and helps to strengthen the connections between sport, physical activity and health and wellbeing by providing even more opportunities to get everyone in Wyre moving more.

“We want to see as many people benefitting from the new Active Wellness suite as possible.”

The launch was also attended by Graham Oatridge, CEO of YMCA Fylde Coast, and Rebecca Huddleston, Chief Executive and Marianne Hesketh, Corporate Director of Communities at Wyre Council.

The Active Wellness Suite is equipped with power-assisted exercise machines, specifically designed to support those who may be new to fitness, recovering from injury, or managing mobility challenges.

The equipment provides a unique, low-impact workout experience, encouraging users to regain strength, mobility, and confidence at their own pace.

More than 50 guests attended the launch for official demos | YMCA

YMCA Fylde Coast CEO, Graham Oatridge, said: “Increasingly, we are using the words ‘active wellness’ more and more as a reminder that we operate our leisure facilities to try and support all people to improve their wellness by being active, so we are delighted to have worked in partnership with Wyre Council to launch the Active Wellness Suite.”

The Active Wellness Suite is now open to the public, offering a welcoming environment for people of all fitness levels to experience the benefits of a personalised, supportive exercise program.

The Active Wellness Suite will be open throughout September for free drop-ins.

Laura Childs, Innerva Marketing and Communications Manager, added: “At Innerva we have been delighted to support Wyre Council and YMCA Fylde Coast with the development of their new Active Wellness suite.

“It’s been clear from the beginning of our partnership that they are deeply committed to promoting healthy lifestyles and strengthening community health and wellbeing and health collaboration.

“The team’s unwavering dedication and passion have been evident throughout the development of this exciting addition to YMCA Thornton and the Active Wellness suite and centre as a whole will undoubtedly have a hugely positive impact on the lives of local residents.”

To learn more or to book a visit, contact YMCA Thornton on 01253 824108 or visit www.ymcayactive.org.