The Met Office has issued a Yellow health alert warning across Lancashire as temperatures are sit to rival Ibiza with up to 30 degrees.

The alert will remain in place until Monday at 9am, with health authorities warning of potential strain on health and social care services.

Residents are urged to take precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Many will hit Blackpool beach this weekend to bask in the sunshine. | Martin Bostock

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said that the heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.

How to stay safe in a heatwave

While many people enjoy warmer summer weather, hot weather can cause some people to become unwell through overheating (becoming uncomfortably hot), dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Dogs love the sun - but sometimes they simply can't handle the heat. | Canva/Getty Images

Here are some tips to keep you and your pets safe:

Keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm.

If you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.

Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun.

If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen.

Drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake.

Check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming. unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you.

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.

Remember, if it’s too hot on your feet, it is also too hot for your dog.