Hour-by-hour forecast as Lancashire to be hotter than Barcelona with new Met Office heatwave alert
Although temperatures may not quite match the extreme highs seen at the end of June, they are expected to breach official heatwave thresholds.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has subsequently issued a yellow Heat Health Alert across the region.
The alert will remain in place until Tuesday, with health authorities warning of potential strain on health and social care services.
Residents are urged to take precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and those with underlying health conditions.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend. Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month.
“This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.”
A heatwave in the UK is declared when a location records three consecutive days of temperatures that meet or exceed a specific threshold, which varies by region.
Lancashire's hour-by-hour forecast
Friday, July 11
Midnight - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 16C
1am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 15C
2am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 14C
3am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 14C
4am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 14C
5am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 13C
6am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 14C
7am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 15C
8am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 17C
9am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 19C
10am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C
11am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 21C
Midday - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 22C
1pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C
2pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C
3pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C
4pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C
5pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C
6pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C
7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C
8pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 22C
9pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 21C
10pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 20C
11pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 19C
Saturday, July 12
Midnight - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 18C
1am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 18C
4am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 17C
7am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C
10am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 24C
1pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 27C
4pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 30C
7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 28C
10pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 22C
Sunday, July 13
1am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 18C
4am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 16C
7am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 17C
10am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 22C
1pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 26C
4pm - Sunny day - 10% chance of rain - 27C
7pm - Sunny day - 10% chance of rain - 26C
10pm - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 22C
