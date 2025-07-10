It’s shaping up to be a scorching weekend in the Red Rose county, with forecasters predicting dry weather, prolonged sunshine and climbing temperatures.

Although temperatures may not quite match the extreme highs seen at the end of June, they are expected to breach official heatwave thresholds.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has subsequently issued a yellow Heat Health Alert across the region.

It’s shaping up to be a scorching weekend in Lancashire, with temperatures set to reach 30C | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images/Met Office

The alert will remain in place until Tuesday, with health authorities warning of potential strain on health and social care services.

Residents are urged to take precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend. Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month.

“This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.”

A heatwave in the UK is declared when a location records three consecutive days of temperatures that meet or exceed a specific threshold, which varies by region.

Lancashire's hour-by-hour forecast

Friday, July 11

Midnight - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 16C

1am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 15C

2am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 14C

3am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 14C

4am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 14C

5am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 13C

6am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 14C

7am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 15C

8am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 17C

9am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 19C

10am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C

11am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 21C

Midday - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 22C

1pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C

2pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C

3pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C

4pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C

5pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C

6pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C

7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 23C

8pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 22C

9pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 21C

10pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 20C

11pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 19C

Saturday, July 12

Midnight - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 18C

1am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 18C

4am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 17C

7am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C

10am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 24C

1pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 27C

4pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 30C

7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 28C

10pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 22C

Sunday, July 13

1am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 18C

4am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 16C

7am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 17C

10am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 22C

1pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 26C

4pm - Sunny day - 10% chance of rain - 27C

7pm - Sunny day - 10% chance of rain - 26C

10pm - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 22C