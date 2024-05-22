Yellow and amber warnings in place for rain across Lancashire but what does this mean?
Between 12pm today and 12:00pm on Friday, an amber warning for rain has been issued in Preston and all areas south of the city, including Leyland, Chorley and Blackburn.
During the same time period, a yellow warning for rain has been issued for the rest of Lancashire, including Blackpool, the Fylde Coast, Lancaster, Longridge and Preston North.
What does this mean?
For the areas given an amber warning, the Met Office says the rain will become heavy and persistent later Wednesday and Thursday with flooding and disruption likely.
For areas with a yellow warning the same applies but the likelihood of flooding and disruption to travel is slighlty reduced.
You can expect the following in both cases
-Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
-Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life
-A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads
-Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
-Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely
How to stay safe in heavy rain
The Met Office issues the following five tips:
1) Check if your property is at risk here, and if it is, prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. You should also charge mobile phone devices, park your car outside the flood zone, store valuables up high and turn off gas water and electricity supplies.
2) Do this if you are trapped in a building by floodwater: go to the highest level in the building you are in, do not go into attic spaces to avoid being trapped by rising water, only go to a roof if necessary, call 999 and wait for help
3) Drive safely by slowing down, using main roads, using dipped headlights, giving yourself more time to react on slippery surfaces and keeping a bigger gap between vehicle
4) Avoid floodwater: it is not safe to drive or walk or swim through floodwater, and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help. 5) Think about your neighbours: help to protect the vulnerable people that you know, including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone. They may need support with food and medical supplies.If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111.
