Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As 98 roadworks are beginning between Monday, April 8 and Sunday, April 14, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at all the major roadworks you will want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Fylde and Wyre roadworks between Monday, April 8 and Sunday, April 14.

2 . Blue Moor Road, Treales Roseacre and Wharles What: Road closure Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] National Highways Structures Renewal Scheme - full deck refurbishment of Blue Moor Road Overbridge. Scope of works includes: replacing the bridge's expansion joints, re-waterproofing the bridge deck, reconstructing the footways, resurfacing the carriageway, and installing road markings over the bridge deck. When: Apr 8-Jun 14

3 . Moorside, Treales Roseacre and Wharles What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 830m of track in the carriageway to install and joint cable for HV connections Why: Apr 8-May 17

4 . Forest Drive, Lytham St Annes What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 830m of track in the carriageway to install and joint cable for HV connections Why: Apr 8-Apr 10

5 . Kirkham Road, Treales Roseacre and Wharles What: Multi-way signals Why [Utility repair and maintenance works] open cut excavation is required to replace defective meter in carriageway When: Apr 8-Apr 10

6 . Joe Lane, Catterall What: Road closure Why: Private works under S278 Licence and TTRO licence (50470) - Argyle NW Construction Ltd to undertake drainage and carriageway resurfacing works. Why: Apr 8-Jun 14