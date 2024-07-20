Worrying trajectory as syphilis cases more than double in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More syphilis cases were diagnosed in Blackpool last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV said the "worrying trajectory" of rising diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections across England is a sign of unmet needs for those who require sexual health care.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show there were 37 syphilis diagnoses in Blackpool in 2023 – up from 15 cases the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, gonorrhoea diagnoses in the area fell from 307 in 2022 to 297 cases last year.

Nationally, recorded cases of syphilis were at the highest level since 1948, while gonorrhoea reached the highest number since records began in 1918.

Professor Matt Phillips, president of BASHH, said: "We find ourselves at a critical point for securing the viability of sexual health services.

"The worrying trajectory of new STI diagnoses is a sign of increased unmet needs for those who require sexual health care, particularly those in minoritised communities and those who might prefer face-to-face services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It underlines the need for a long-awaited and much-needed strategy for sexual health."

More syphilis cases were diagnosed in Blackpool last year, new figures show. | UGC

He added the new Government has an opportunity to "change the tides "and address recruitment and funding challenges to improve access to sexual health and wellbeing expertise.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils which have responsibility for commissioning sexual health services, said the figures show the Government should implement a 10-year sexual health strategy.

There were 1,579 STI diagnoses last year in Blackpool – up from 1,276 the year before.

Of the diagnoses last year, 755 (48%) were chlamydia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Angell, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said the figures show a year-on-year increase of STIs and demand for services.

He added the Government must commit to a national strategy and funding that "sets a clear direction for improving sexual health in England".

Dr Hamish Mohammed, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: "The best way to reduce your risk of an infection is to use a condom consistently and correctly with new or casual partners."

He added: "The NHS provides free, confidential STI testing to detect any potential infections and prevent you passing them on to others."