Work now under way on 251 new homes in Nateby near Garstang by Story Homes and Jones Homes

By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Aug 2024, 13:39 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 17:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Work is underway on a large housing project near Garstang known as ‘Nateby New Town’.

The properties are being built on land between Nateby Crossing Lane and the A6 in Garstang by Story Homes and Jones Homes.

Story Homes will deliver 133 properties, Jones will build 118 and 75 of them will be affordable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a condition of the new scheme, the two developers will spend £2.8m on community projects.

This includes contributions towards transport and local highways improvements and primary and secondary education.

Pedestrian footways, crossings and bus stops will also be upgraded.

The plans for 251 homes were finally given the go ahead by Wyre Council in May following a lengthy planning process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Nugent, North West head of land and planning at Story Homes, said: “We’re delighted that Wyre Borough Council has approved our application.

“The properties at this development have been designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, with internal layouts that offer modern, open plan living spaces and exterior design details that will create unique street scenes.”

Related topics:Garstang

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.