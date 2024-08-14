Work now under way on 251 new homes in Nateby near Garstang by Story Homes and Jones Homes
The properties are being built on land between Nateby Crossing Lane and the A6 in Garstang by Story Homes and Jones Homes.
Story Homes will deliver 133 properties, Jones will build 118 and 75 of them will be affordable.
As a condition of the new scheme, the two developers will spend £2.8m on community projects.
This includes contributions towards transport and local highways improvements and primary and secondary education.
Pedestrian footways, crossings and bus stops will also be upgraded.
The plans for 251 homes were finally given the go ahead by Wyre Council in May following a lengthy planning process.
Martin Nugent, North West head of land and planning at Story Homes, said: “We’re delighted that Wyre Borough Council has approved our application.
“The properties at this development have been designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, with internal layouts that offer modern, open plan living spaces and exterior design details that will create unique street scenes.”
