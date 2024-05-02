Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and paramedics were called to where the motorway passes through Barnacre at around 3.25pm on April 23.

Mandy Holmes, 50, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The mum-of-five, who used to run her own business called Mandy’s Home Help, went to school in Garstang and lived in Catterall.

Mandy Holmes sadly died after falling from a bridge over the M6 at Barnacre, near Preston on Tuesday, April 23

Family friend Tracy Davies launched a JustGiving page to help support Mandy’s husband Bob with funeral expenses.

More than 260 people donated to the page, raising over £4,400 for the family.

Tracy said: “Thank you for your incredible generosity during this difficult time. Your support has lifted a burden from Bob and his family’s shoulders and allowed him to honor Mandy’s memory.

“With your donations, we've reached our target on the JustGiving page for Mandy’s funeral expenses. Your contributions eased Bob’s financial strain and provided comfort during this challenging period.

“Your kindness is a testament to the impact Mandy had on many lives. We're touched by the outpouring of support from friends, family, and even those who didn't know Mandy personally.

“We're deeply grateful for your compassion and unwavering support. The memories of Mandy and your love will be cherished forever.”

Mandy and her family have regularly featured in the Lancashire Post as daughter Jessica was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a cancer of the white blood cells, in 2013.

She was given the all-clear two years later but her parents were so grateful to charities and medical staff who helped her, they organised several fundraising ventures as a way of saying thank you.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the fall or who was driving past and may have dashcam footage to call 101, quoting log 0869 of April 23, 2024.