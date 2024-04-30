Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A heartbroken husband has been “overwhelmed with grief” after his wife tragically died falling from an M6 bridge near Preston.

Mum Mandy Holmes, 50, from Garstang, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene on the motorway at Barnacre where she fell to her death at 3.25pm last Tuesday (April 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandy Holmes sadly died after falling from a bridge over the M6 at Barnacre, near Preston on Tuesday, April 23

Family friend Tracy Davies has launched a JustGiving page to help support Mandy’s husband Bob and their 12-year-old daughter with funeral expenses.

Tracy said: “Just a few months ago Bob buried both of his parents and now he faces another devastating blow.

“His beloved wife Mandy has tragically taken her own life, leaving Bob heartbroken and struggling to afford her funeral.

“Bob's grief is overwhelming. Losing his parents was already a heavy burden and now he must navigate the painful process of saying goodbye to his wife, all while grappling with financial strain and supporting his 12-year-old daughter Jessica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As friends, family, and compassionate strangers, we have the chance to lighten the load during this dark time.

“Your donation, no matter the size, will directly contribute to covering the costs of Mandy's funeral, offering Bob some relief as he navigates this profound sorrow.

“Let's stand together with Bob, showing him that he is not alone in his grief.

“Your kindness and generosity will make a meaningful difference in his journey towards healing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £2, 600 of the £3,000 target has been raised so far with 145 people making donations to support the family.

You can visit the JustGiving page here.

Read More M6 update after woman dies falling from M6 bridge near Preston

Police seek witnesses

Lancashire Police said Mandy’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but the force is eager to speak to anyone who witnessed her tragic fall.

No vehicle was involved in the incident, the force added.

Anyone who can help or has dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to get in touch with the force via 101, quoting log 0869 of April 23, 2024.

“Our thoughts are very much with her family and loved ones at this distressing time,” added a police spokesperson.

Need someone to talk to?

If you need someone to talk to, you can call Samaritans any time, day or night.