M6 update after woman dies 'falling' from M6 bridge near Preston
A 50-year-old woman sadly died after ‘falling’ from a bridge over the M6 near Preston yesterday, say police.
Police statement
A spokesperson for the force said: “Yesterday we told you about the M6 northbound being shut for several hours.
“We were called at 3.25pm yesterday (23rd April) to a report of a woman falling from a bridge at Barnacre, near Preston.
“Emergency services attended and very sadly a 50-year-old woman was found on the carriageway.
“She was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with her family and loved ones at this distressing time.
“No vehicle was involved in the incident.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.
“Anyone who witnessed the fall or have dashcam footage from the area, are asked to contact police.
“Please contact 101, quoting log 0869 of 23rd April 2024.”
Need someone to talk to?
If you need someone to talk to, you can call Samaritans any time, day or night.
Call 116 123 for free or email [email protected]
