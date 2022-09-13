News you can trust since 1873
Woman injured after spooked horse bolts down busy main road on Blackpool seafront

A woman was injured after a horse bolted down a busy main road in Blackpool, forcing tourists to flee out of its path.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:57 pm
Police were called to the busy road just off the Promenade after a horse pulling a cart reared up and bolted shortly before 1.40pm on Saturday, September 10 .

Footage from the scene showed the horse knocked over a pedestrian as it ran across the road near the Wetherspoons in Adelaide Street West.

The video then showed a man leaping across a car bonnet to avoid being hit by the spooked horse, with the cart then seemingly smashing into the vehicle moments after.

A woman was injured after a horse bolted down a busy main road in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

The horse and cart are not thought to be one of the ones available for hire along the seafront.

“[A] woman sustained injuries to her hand and foot and attended hospital for treatment,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance service also confirmed a person was treated for minor injuries.

The video was shared nearly 500 times on social media, with many people concerned for the welfare of both the woman and the animal.

Blackpool Council has been approached for comment.

