Woman injured after spooked horse bolts down busy main road on Blackpool seafront

Police were called to the busy road just off the Promenade after a horse pulling a cart reared up and bolted shortly before 1.40pm on Saturday, September 10 .

Footage from the scene showed the horse knocked over a pedestrian as it ran across the road near the Wetherspoons in Adelaide Street West.

The video then showed a man leaping across a car bonnet to avoid being hit by the spooked horse, with the cart then seemingly smashing into the vehicle moments after.

A woman was injured after a horse bolted down a busy main road in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

The horse and cart are not thought to be one of the ones available for hire along the seafront.

“[A] woman sustained injuries to her hand and foot and attended hospital for treatment,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance service also confirmed a person was treated for minor injuries.

The video was shared nearly 500 times on social media, with many people concerned for the welfare of both the woman and the animal.