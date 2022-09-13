The image showed the youth – hidden behind a balaclava – posing with a suspected firearm in a St Annes street at the weekend.

The teenager appeared to be holding a handgun, partially concealed in his waistband, in imitation of a gangster.

It was reported to police and a 15-year-old boy from St Annes was arrested on Monday (September 12).

A 15-year-old boy from St Annes, arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences, has been released after police recovered a plastic toy gun

He was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.

Following his arrest, Ch Supt Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Police, sought to reassure the community.

She said: “We understand there may be some concern around this image and officers have made an arrest as part of our enquiries.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and we are working to establish the exact circumstances around the picture.”

Plastic toy gun found

After further investigation, officers recovered a plastic toy gun and the boy was released from custody.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of an image on social media reportedly showing a teenage boy holding a suspected firearm.

"Following further enquiries we have now recovered an imitation firearm, a plastic toy gun.