Police were called after concerns were raised about the occupant of a house in Montpelier Avenue at around 11am on Wednesday (January 4).

The body of a woman in her 70s was sadly found inside the address when emergency services entered the property.

Officers said it “appeared there had been a fire inside the property,” but there were “not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time”.

A woman in her 70s was sadly found dead inside a property in Montpelier Avenue, Bispham (Credit: Google)

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Crime scene investigators were spotted outside the address following the discovery as well as police, fire and ambulance crews.

