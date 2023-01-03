Tributes to veteran cyclist and musician Harry Colledge following death in cycling accident
Tributes have been paid to a veteran cyclist and renowned musician who died while out cycling in the countryside on Monday.
Harry Colledge, who was in his 80s, had been a member of Cleveleys Road Club for some 50 years, was a former president, and was described by club secretary Gil Davies as “a terrific guy who was the “heart and soul of the club”.
As a musician, Harry was principal clarinettist in the Blackpool Symphony Orchestra for many years before retiring around five years ago, but still played in the John Towers Big Band, who performed around the region, including a concert at Garstang Arts Centre last August when Harry performed memorably on alto saxophone.
"Harry had been with the band for many years and was an excellent player and a lovely man,” said John Towers Big Band leader Tony Berry, “It’s a very said loss abd he will be really missed,”
Martin Scragg, chairman of the Blackpool Symphony Orchestra, said: “Harry was a very skilled musician who will be greatly missed. We join with the rest of the msical world and everyone who knew him in offering our sympathies.”
Harry was riding his pedal bike on Island Lane near Winmarleigh, north west of Garstang, when the front wheel of the bike apparently became lodged in a crack in the road surface, throwing him off.
He suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.
"Harry was a terrific guy who made a friend of everyone,” said Mr Davies.
"He really was the heart and soul of the club and had been involved for decades. He loved his cycling and I believe took part in the Tour of Ireland in his younger days.”
The club added in a statement: “Harry was a regular and prominent presence on everything related with the club. To say he will be sadly missed is an understatement. All our thoughts go out to Harry’s family and friends.”
Monday’s accident happened at around 11am and led to police closing the rural lane both ways for around four hours while emergency services worked at the scene.
Lancashire Police has appealed for anyone who saw the incident, or who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 349 of January 2.