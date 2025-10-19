Witness appeal launched after Preston New Road (A584) collision leaves teenager and man with serious injuries
Officers were called at 7.04pm on Friday, October 17, to Preston New Road (A584) to a report of a road traffic collision.
They found that a JCB Telehandler towing a flatbed trailer, and a Ford Transit Connect had been in collision.
The driver of the Ford Transit Connect, a man in his 30s, suffered leg, arm and internal injuries, while a teenage boy who was a passenger in the van, suffered a serious leg injury.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver of the JCB Telehandler was not injured.
Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses and for anyone driving on the A584 who have any dashcam footage of the area around the time it happened, to get in contact.
Anyone with information which may assist police should contact 101, quoting log 1223 of 17th October, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].