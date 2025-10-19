M55 crash leaves woman in her 40s fighting for her life as police appeal for information
Emergency services were called at 10.29pm yesterday to the westbound carriageway of the M55 near to junction 2 at Cottam, to a report of a road traffic collision.
Officers attended and found that a Mercedes A180 car had collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious multiple injuries and was taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.
Sgt Bex Price of Lancs Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the woman and her family as she undergoes treatment in hospital.
“As we investigate what happened, we are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the motorway around that time, to contact us.
“If you saw a pedestrian near to the carriageway in the minutes before the collision, we also want you to get in touch.”
They added: “The motorway was shut for some time while collision investigation work was carried out.
“We recognise the closure impacts on other road users, however it is vital that the collision is investigated fully.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 1461 of 18th October, or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].