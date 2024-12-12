Health chiefs in Blackpool have turned to TikTok and Snapchat to warn youngsters in the town about the dangers of vaping.

Healthwatch Blackpool decided to use the popular social media channels after their research found 31 per cent of children and young people in the resort say they have vaped.

Health chiefs have used social media to persuade young people not to vape (File picture by Daisy Daisy / Adobe.)

Many said they were influenced by content on social media prompting the decision to use the same channels to put out warnings about the risks of vaping.

The campaign has led to hundreds of young people seeking support which it is hoped will reduce the numbers using e-cigarettes, amid concerns the full impact on health is not yet known. Findings from the local survey carried out 12 months ago revealed even some primary school children in Blackpool regularly vape.

Healthwatch Blackpool visited schools and youth clubs as part of its work to raise awareness about the risks, with warnings going out on TikTok, Spotify and Snapchat. A separate campaign aimed at helping parents who are concerned about their children vaping was posted on Facebook.

Amy Butler, Healthwatch Blackpool manager, said raising awareness had led to hundreds of young people seeking advice from its website. This includes help to quit vaping after the research revealed 33 per cent of young people said they would have difficulty giving up the habit.

She said: "The long term aim is to have less young people wanting to start vaping as we have got the information out there about the risks. It is about making sure young people have that knowledge. For those that have started vaping, it is about equipping them with the correct information and techniques to stop vaping."

Analysis shows campaigns between May and June this year using TikTok and Spotify aimed at young people aged between 13 and 25, led to 921 clicks on the Healthwatch Blackpool website, while the Facebook campaign resulted in 1,458 clicks from parents. A further campaign between July and August using Snapchat saw a further 1,758 clicks to the website.

The work has been commissioned by Blackpool Council's public health team and supported by Coastal Radio. The 2023 Blackpool Healthwatch report engaged with more than 4,170 children and young people.

Blackpool Council Trading Standards has previously seized illegal vapes which contained dangerous levels of nicotine and some stores were found selling vapes clearly marketed at young people.

A campaign was run by the council in 2023 to clamp down on shops illegally selling vaping products to under age customers. Ten premises were visited by a 15-year-old girl who attempted to buy e-cigarettes containing nicotine, with none asking her for proof of age.

The visits were part of a test purchasing exercise, led by the council’s Trading Standards team, which resulted in a 100 per cent failure rate. Visits to the same shops in February this year produced a 70 per cent pass rate.

For advice and information go to https://healthwatchblackpool.co.uk/vaping-support/#options