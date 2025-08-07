When and where to see the Red Arrows as they fly over Lancashire this weekend for Blackpool Air Show
The RAF's world-famous aerobatic team will perform at the show on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, with displays above the Blackpool seafront and flypasts across the wider region.
The Red Arrows are set to arrive in Blackpool on Friday afternoon from their base at RAF Valley.
Weather permitting, they’ll take off at 3.25pm and land at Blackpool Airport by 4.05pm.
Here's everything you need to know about their routes and timings across the weekend:
Saturday, August 9 – Blackpool Air Show and Edinburgh flypast
Afternoon display (Blackpool Air Show)
- 1.38pm – Depart Blackpool
- 1.40pm – North West of Southport
- 1.44pm – Over the sea
- 1.47pm – Vicinity of Llandudno
- 1.48pm – North of Colwyn Bay
- 1.49pm – Rhyl
- 1.54pm – South West of Eccleston
- 1.55pm – South West of Belmont
- 1.57pm – South East of Copster Green
- 2.00pm – South of Esprick
- 2.01pm – Blackpool Air Show Display Begins
- 2.25pm – Over the sea
- 2.28pm – Land in Blackpool
Evening flypast (Edinburgh Military Tattoo)
- 5.42pm – Depart Blackpool
- 5.44pm – Over Cleveleys
- 5.47pm – Haverthwaite
- 5.52pm – North West of Penrith
- 6.04pm – North West of Preston
- 6.06pm – North East of Eyemouth
- 6.08pm – Over the sea
- 6.12pm – South East of Gullane
- 6.13pm – North of Longniddry
- 6.15pm – Royal Military Tattoo flypast
- 6.16pm – Murrayfield Stadium
- 6.21pm – North West of Moffat
- 6.25pm – South West of Annan
- 6.30pm – South West of Whitehaven
- 6.38pm – Return to Blackpool
Sunday, August 10 – Second display and return to base
Afternoon display (Blackpool Air Show)
- 4.38pm – Depart Blackpool
- 4.40pm – North West of Southport
- 4.44pm – Over the sea
- 4.47pm – Vicinity of Llandudno
- 4.48pm – North of Colwyn Bay
- 4.49pm – Rhyl
- 4.54pm – South West of Eccleston
- 4.55pm – South West of Belmont
- 4.57pm – South East of Copster Green
- 5.00pm – South of Esprick
- 5.01pm – Blackpool Air Show Display Begins
- 5.25pm – Over the sea
- 5.28pm – Land in Blackpool
Return to RAF Waddington
- 7.30pm – Depart Blackpool
- 7.32pm – Over Cleveleys
- 7.33pm – North of Great Eccleston
- 7.38pm – North East of Grassington
- 7.43pm – South East of Tollerton
- 7.47pm – Swinefleet
- 7.50pm – South of Scotton
- 7.53pm – Land at RAF Waddington
Whether you're on the promenade in Blackpool or catching a glimpse from elsewhere in Lancashire, have your cameras ready and eyes to the skies.
