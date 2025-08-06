Keep the sky safe during Blackpool Airshow this weekend - don't feed the gulls

People attending this weekend’s Blackpool Airshow are being urged not to feed the seagulls.

The annual two-day spectacular, which is free to attend, is being held over Blackpool seafront on Saturday August 9 and Sunday August 10.

Often described as one of the biggest events in the resort’s calendar, the airshow features thrilling displays of both military and civilian aircraft, showcasing the best of British aviation and historic planes, with skilled pilots performing impressive aerial maneuvers.

People have been asked not to feed gulls during Blackpool Airshow | National World

Regular performers at the event are the much-loved Red Arrows display team and the event attracts thousands of visitors from across the country.

But to ensure the safety of participants and members of the public, Blackpool Airport is asking spectators to avoid feeding gulls - in order to keep the skies clear.

Airport officials are also asking people to take all litter and leftover food with them to deter the gulls from flocking to the area.

Gull activity, while a natural part of the coastal environment, can pose a risk to aircraft operations, particularly during an event involving low-level flight displays.

Jim Johnson, Operations, Safety and Compliance Manager at Blackpool Airport, said: “It is always wonderful to see visitors enjoying the Blackpool Airshow weekend.

“To help us maintain a safe flying environment, we kindly ask those enjoying the displays, especially from the nearby sand dunes, to avoid feeding gulls and to take all litter and food waste away with them.

“Minimising food sources in the area helps to reduce the number of gulls congregating near the airport, which in turn lowers the risk of bird strike during the event. We really appreciate everyone’s support in helping us keep the skies safe.”

Blackpool Council is involved in organising the Airshow, overseeing the trade and exhibitor rules, and licensing the sale of food and drinks. The council also manages the event's location on the Tower Festival Headland.

Blackpool Air Show runs from 10am to 5pm on both days.

More information about flights times (subject to change) can be found here: https://blackpoolairport.com/blackpool-airshow-en-route-to-town/