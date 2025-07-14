A popular bar and restaurant in the centre of Poulton could be yours after hitting the market.

Brew and Bones is in Market Place, opposite St Chads Church, in an area known for its vibrant nightlife. With 28 covers inside and an outside pavement license for a further 26 covers, the bar is open Wednesdays to Sundays, taking on average £7,000-8,000 a week.

Agents Kays Commercial Properties said it “Offers scope to expand with permitted licensed hours 11am - 1am Monday to Saturday and 10am - 10.30pm Sunday.”

If this is something you could see yourself running, the business, which has a leasehold on the property and is subject to rent of £16,250 per annum plus VAT, is being offered for £125,000.

What the owners said

Simon Liptrott of Boca Bar Group, which owns the bar, said: “Brew and Bones has been an incredibly popular and much-loved venue since we opened, and we’re really proud of the vibrant, welcoming community that’s grown around it.

“The support we’ve received over the last few years has been amazing, and it’s been a pleasure to serve so many loyal customers and visitors. The decision to list the business wasn’t taken lightly. After years of pouring our energy into Brew and Bones and our other venues, we feel it’s time for us to take a step back, recharge, and reflect on what we want for the future.

“It’s the right moment for us to consider new opportunities and allow someone else to take the reins of a business with huge potential. It really is a fantastic opportunity for the right person or team – and we’re excited to see where the next chapter takes Brew and Bones.”