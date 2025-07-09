Proposals to breathe new life into one of Poulton’s grandest buildings has attracted some objections.

Businessman Alex Beckett purchased the former Poulton Masonic Hall, in Market Place, last year and plans to establish a cocktail bar and a fine-dining restaurant in the spacious redbrick building.

Earlier this year an application was submitted to Wyre planners for a change of use from Sui Generis and Class E(c) to Class E(a) and Class E(b) - allowing the sale of food and drink on the premises at ground floor level.

The proposals include four residential flats on upper floors, formation of window openings to rear of the building and installation of replacement windows and shopfront to front elevations.

The scheme is now awaiting a move from planners.

While the proposals have been welcolmed by some, objections have formally been lodged with planners.

One objector states: “While I understand the desire to bring underused town centre buildings back into active use, I believe this particular scheme raises several serious concerns, particularly given the site's location within a designated Conservation Area.

“The application proposes four new residential flats and a flexible ground floor commercial use (Class E) without any on-site parking or cycle provision. While the site is centrally located, that does not justify a complete absence of parking in a scheme of this size.

“The property lies within the Poulton-le-Fylde Conservation Area and is described as a nondesignated heritage asset. Despite this, the proposals include several unsympathetic alterations, including the installation of UPVC windows and a new modern shopfront. “

Other objectors raise concerns about bin storage, the ownership and potential use of a covered alleyway to the rear and the position of a fire escape.

However, an accompanying heritage statement, by the Fox Planning Consultancy on behalf of the applicant, stated: “The proposed conversion to a bar/restaurant, including the proposed alterations, will bring a disused building in to use and represents an appropriate use within the town centre and conservation area that will complement other town centre uses.

“The development will have a minimal impact on the appearance of the existing building within the Conservation Area.

“The alterations have been carefully designed to enhance the building's function and aesthetic while respecting the historical fabric and architectural character of both the Masonic Hall and the wider Poulton-le-Fylde Conservation Area.

“The proposed development fully contributes to achieving sustainable development, providing environmental, social and economic benefits. On this basis, the proposal is in full accordance with the development plan and as a result ought to be supported. “