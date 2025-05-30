We're so grateful this new agreement gives our bowling club real hope for the future.

The long-term future of an established bowling club has been given a major boost.

Fylde Council’s Executive Committee has approved plans to support the continued operation of Kirkham Bowling Club beyond November 2025.

A report presented at the Executive Committee meeting on 29 April 2025, outlines a transition plan to secure the long-term future of the club with reduced direct involvement from the council.

The decision includes funding for independent utility connections, confirmation that the current lease with Jones Homes will expire as scheduled and continued short-term financial support to Kirkham Town Council.

As part of the decision, the council will allow the current lease with Jones Homes (Lancashire) Limited to expire on November 30 2025. This will result in an annual rental saving of £1,355 for the 2025/26 financial year.

In addition, a total of £18,000 will be allocated from the capital investment reserve to fund the installation of independent water and electricity supplies and to carry out any required dilapidation works following the lease’s expiry.

To support the club during the transition, Fylde Council will continue to provide an annual subsidy of £3,000 until the 2026/27 bowling season.

This ongoing funding is conditional on Kirkham Town Council securing the new lease from Jones Homes and committing to supporting the continued operation of the bowling club.

Kirkham Bowling Club Captain, Ricky Cochrane, added: “We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from Fylde Council during this important transition.

“The club has been a hub for social connection, recreation and local pride for generations, and this agreement gives us real hope for the future. With Kirkham Town Council stepping in and permanent utilities on the way, we’re confident Kirkham Bowling Club will continue to thrive for years to come.

“I can’t overstate how tough it’s been for our members over the past two years, operating without basic utilities like water and electricity. It’s been a real test of resilience, but the commitment shown by our members – and now the Council’s backing – means we can finally look forward to better days ahead.”

During the 2025/26 season, the club will continue to benefit from temporary facilities provided by the Council. These include portable toilets, a generator, and bottled water, ensuring the club remains operational while permanent utility connections are installed.

Kirkham Town Council is currently negotiating a new lease with Jones Homes. If successful, the club will continue to operate as a community bowling facility, with the Town Council acting as the tenant and managing the site locally.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “Kirkham Bowling Club is a valued part of our local community, and this decision ensures its future while empowering local partners to take the lead. By supporting the utility connection and maintaining our short-term subsidy, we’re helping the club through this transition in a sustainable and practical way. This approach demonstrates Fylde Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots leisure provision.”

The independent utility connections are expected to be completed in time for the 2026 bowling season, with works coordinated to minimise disruption. Once the new services are operational, the temporary measures currently in place will no longer be required. From the 2027/28 financial year, Fylde Council will achieve annual savings of £4,355 after devolving responsibility to Kirkham Town Council.