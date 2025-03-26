Wendy's fast food chain reveals more details of Blackpool restaurant in bid for go ahead from council planners
Burger company Wendy's is seeking full planning permission for the sub-division of the former Viva Vegas Diner bar and grill on the Promenade, and advertisement permission for new signage on the building.
The applicant says it aims "to revitalise the site by introducing a high-quality restaurant while retaining flexibility for future occupation of the second unit."
The Viva Vegas American-themed diner closed in October 2023 when Viva, which also operates a cabaret bar in the resort, decided to concentrate on the entertainment arm of its business.
Wendy's has announced its Blackpool project as part of a number of new restaurants set to launch in the coming months with others in Glasgow, Watford and York.
The Blackpool planning application includes remodelling the interior to create a second unit at the back of the main restaurant which will remain as a shell for potential future uses.
Proposed signage, as part of the advertisement consent, would include two illuminated signs and three non-illuminated signs including a pole banner, plus a video display screen.
There is no change-of-use permission required as the premises has previously operated as a restaurant.
A design statement submitted with the application says: "The Wendy’s unit will introduce a modern and welcoming dining environment, designed to respect the architectural character of the surrounding area while incorporating contemporary branding elements.
"Signage has been carefully considered to enhance visibility while remaining sympathetic to the local setting and planning guidelines.
"We are committed to collaborating with Blackpool Council to deliver a high-quality development that enhances the local area, provides a welcoming dining experience, and supports the vitality of The Promenade."
The proposed restaurant will boast 78 covers and create around 40 new jobs, including 20 full-time jobs.
The site was originally occupied by Harry Ramsden's fish and chips, until it relocated in 2016 to its current location in the former Tower Lounge, part of the council-owned Blackpool Tower complex.
The application (reference 25/0157) will now be considered by town hall planners.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.