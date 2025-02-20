US burger chain Wendy's to open new restaurant on Promenade near Blackpool Tower

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy’s, the famous US burger chain, is coming to Blackpool with a new restaurant on the Promenade.

The fast food franchise, known for its square beef patties, has reportedly set its sights on the former Viva Vegas Diner, close to the Tower.

Wendy’s will be operated by The Papas Group, who already run Papas Fish and Chips next door, across Church Street.

It will be Wendy’s second branch in Lancashire following the imminent opening of its first restaurant next door to McDonald’s in Friargate, Preston. Wendy’s have yet to confirm a date for the Preston opening, but the website teases that it’s “opening soon!”

Blackpool opening and jobs

Wendy’s have also not yet set a date for the opening of its Blackpool restaurant, but recruitment has already begun with the chain having posted a job advert for a ‘general restaurant manager’.

A typical restaurant employs between 30 to 50 staff, the company said. Wendy's has also promised no zero-hours contracts in a sector much-criticised for its low pay and working conditions.

Outside of Lancashire, the only other Wendy’s in the North West can be found in Kirkby, Merseyside, which opened in July last year.

Wendy’s was founded in the United States by Dave Thomas in 1969 and is renowned for its square hamburger patties made from fresh beef, a concept that differentiated it from other fast-food chains.

The first restaurant opened in Columbus, Ohio, and the brand quickly became known for its quality ingredients and iconic Frosty desserts.

It previously operated in the UK from 1980 to 1986 and 1992 to 2000. In October 2019, Wendy's announced its return to the UK market. The chain has plans to expand to 400 locations across the UK.

The Papas Group was approached for comment.