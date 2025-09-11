The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds across the UK.

Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm Monday evening.

Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely around coasts and hills, with 70-80 mph possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning and moving eastwards as the day progresses.

Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely around coasts and hills, with 70-80 mph possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning and moving eastwards as the day progresses. | Rainer Fuhrmann - stock.adobe.com

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves, with a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Power cuts and travel disruption are also likely with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Areas across the North West of England likely to be affected include:

Blackpool.

Cheshire West and Chester.

Halton.

Lancashire.

Merseyside.

What Should I Do?

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.