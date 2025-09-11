Men wanted in connection with Blackpool v Bolton match assault investigation

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 10:57 BST
Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to as part of an investigation into an assault at the Blackpool v Bolton match last month.

Two men, one aged 39 and one aged 41, were attacked just after half time in the north stand of Bloomfield Road.

They both suffered swelling and cuts.

As part of those enquiries, police want to speak to the two men captured here on CCTV.placeholder image
As part of those enquiries, police want to speak to the two men captured here on CCTV. | Blackpool Police

An investigation is ongoing and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 0396 of August 30th.You can also email [email protected].

