An organised crime group have been jailed after importing drugs from the USA to be supplied in Blackpool.

Zack Higginson and Andrew Taylor filmed themselves bagging up the drugs from the USA and orchestrated the transport and delivery of them in parcels to other members of the Organised Crime Group (OCG).

A police investigation found that Higginson ran the drug supply line in Blackpool and St Annes, selling heroin, crack and cocaine, which operated between February 2022 and April 2023. They used a number of drivers, dealers and runners, including their girlfriends, other family members and associates.

When one of those runners was released from custody after being arrested, Higginson’s girlfriend Nicola Morely, who played a crucial role in Higginson being able to run his drug line over the years, sent a photo of his custody release paperwork, where the photo showed Higginson’s hand, with distinctive tattoos, holding the paper down.

Higginson is thought to have used at least 15 different telephone numbers, including both UK and USA numbers.

Analysis of his phone found 25 videos that were drug or money related. They included a video of him and Taylor bagging up cannabis in the USA, a video of himself smoking, which, when he turns the camera, shows two large bags of cannabis, several wraps of white rocks and some money.

One video shows Andrew Morley having a phone conversation with Royal Mail, holding his phone whilst driving, after his parcel was seized. In the footage, he is complaining about not getting his parcel back and accusing them of tampering with it.

Andrew Morely, the brother of Nicola Morely, was also a member of the OGC, messages from his phone show him actively selling cocaine to members of the public. In the messages, he prices the cocaine and explains how he is packaging it.

Border Force intercepted two parcels heading to Morely’s address. Within those two parcels were approximately two kilos of cannabis from the US, which was estimated to be valued at around £10,000 per kilo.

A third parcel, also thought to include cannabis from the US was sent to Morely’s address.

Border Force intercepted other parcels containing the drugs, which had been sent to the addresses of other members of the group.

Higginson and Nicola Morely invited Joe Purcell, now 20, but at the time a 17-year-old to live in their house in Blackpool. At that time, he was given a phone and told other members of the gang how he earned £5 per deal. Police found the burner-style phone with drugs text messages when searching the address.

Two other members of the OCG also had packages delivered or intercepted. Keith Dollan and Simon Pullan are both sent packages from the same sender. On two occasions, those parcels were intercepted, but enquiries found that Pullan had received a further nine parcels to his address.

The below people were arrested, and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charged:

Zack Higginson, 34, of No Fixed Address, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drugs, one count of conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 Years and 9 months.

Nicola Morely, 32, of Lytham Road, Blackpool was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drugs, one count of conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. Morely entered a guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs. She was sentenced to 2 years custody suspended for 12 months.

Keith Dollman, 44, of Dobson Avenue, St Annes, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drugs, one count of conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. He initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty part way through a trial and was sentenced to 5 years 1 month.

Joseph Percell, 20, of Exchange Street, Blackpool, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He received a youth rehabilitation order at an earlier sentencing.

Simon Pullan, 52, of Highfield Road, Blackpool, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class B drug and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 Months suspended for 12 months.

Carly Jones, 27, of Quernmore Avenue, Blackpool, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 1 year and 10 months suspended for 12 months.

Ruben Skelly, 24, of Hardcourt Road, Blackpool, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drugs, one count of conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. He pleaded guilty was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in his absence, he is now wanted for failing to appear.

Andrew Morley, 29, of Hazeldene Road, Fleetwood, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drugs, one count of conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 4 years and 1 month.

Andrew Taylor, 38, of Ash Lane, Great Harwood, was charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. He was sentenced to 12 months in his absence, now wanted after failing to appear at court for sentencing.

Ashley Dodd, 32, of Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drugs and one count of conspiracy to supply class B drugs. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 4 years and 7 months.

DS Anthony Alves of our West Targeted Crime Team said: “This organised criminal group, headed up by Higginson attempted to import drugs from the USA, filming their criminality as they did so.

“These criminal acts will not be tolerated in Lancashire. Following a detailed and lengthy investigation, I welcome the sentencing.

“We will continue to disrupt these gangs operating across Blackpool and Lancashire, we will find out who is behind them, and we will bring them to justice.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you believe that someone may be involved in drugs activity in your area, please do the responsible thing and report it. You can call 101, or report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If someone is in immediate danger, or a crime is ongoing, please always call 999.