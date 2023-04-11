Weather warning Blackpool: This is when wind gusts will be at their peak during today's yellow alert
Gusts of up to 50mph are predicted to hit Blackpool later today and through into this evening.
The weather warning for strong winds issued by the Met Office comes into force from 3pm today (Tuesday, April 11, 2023) and will remain in place until 11pm .
Earlier today, the Met Office reduced the size of the warning, which previously covered much of Lancashire, and brought forward the end time from 5am on Wednesday to late Tuesday evening.
Heavy rain is also forecast during the evening with a 90% chance of rain predicted between 3pm and 9pm.
When will coastal gusts be at their strongest in Blackpool?
While wind speeds are predicted to be between 20mph and 33mph during the alert, wind gusts could reach almost 50mph.
This is when gusts will be at their strongest from 3pm on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
15:00 – Wind gust 28mph
16:00 – Wind gust 31mph
17:00 – Wind gust 34mph
18:00 – Wind gust 35mph
19:00 – Wind gust 39mph
20:00 – Wind gust 49mph
21:00 – Wind gust 47mph
22:00 – Wind gust 45mph
23:00 – Wind gust 43mph
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
00:00 – Wind gust 41mph
01:00 – Wind gust 40mph
02:00 – Wind gust 42mph
03:00 – Wind gust 39mph
04:00 – Wind gust 37mph
05:00 – Wind gust 35mph
06:00 – Wind gust 34mph
07:00 – Wind gust 33mph