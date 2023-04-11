The weather warning for strong winds issued by the Met Office comes into force from 3pm today (Tuesday, April 11, 2023) and will remain in place until 11pm .

Earlier today, the Met Office reduced the size of the warning, which previously covered much of Lancashire, and brought forward the end time from 5am on Wednesday to late Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain is also forecast during the evening with a 90% chance of rain predicted between 3pm and 9pm.

The weather alert for strong winds covers much of the Fylde coast.

When will coastal gusts be at their strongest in Blackpool?

While wind speeds are predicted to be between 20mph and 33mph during the alert, wind gusts could reach almost 50mph.

This is when gusts will be at their strongest from 3pm on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

15:00 – Wind gust 28mph

16:00 – Wind gust 31mph

17:00 – Wind gust 34mph

18:00 – Wind gust 35mph

19:00 – Wind gust 39mph

20:00 – Wind gust 49mph

21:00 – Wind gust 47mph

22:00 – Wind gust 45mph

23:00 – Wind gust 43mph

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

00:00 – Wind gust 41mph

01:00 – Wind gust 40mph

02:00 – Wind gust 42mph

03:00 – Wind gust 39mph

04:00 – Wind gust 37mph

05:00 – Wind gust 35mph

06:00 – Wind gust 34mph