News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
5 minutes ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school

Weather warning Blackpool: This is when wind gusts will be at their peak during today's yellow alert

Gusts of up to 50mph are predicted to hit Blackpool later today and through into this evening.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

The weather warning for strong winds issued by the Met Office comes into force from 3pm today (Tuesday, April 11, 2023) and will remain in place until 11pm .

Earlier today, the Met Office reduced the size of the warning, which previously covered much of Lancashire, and brought forward the end time from 5am on Wednesday to late Tuesday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heavy rain is also forecast during the evening with a 90% chance of rain predicted between 3pm and 9pm.

The weather alert for strong winds covers much of the Fylde coast.The weather alert for strong winds covers much of the Fylde coast.
The weather alert for strong winds covers much of the Fylde coast.
Most Popular

When will coastal gusts be at their strongest in Blackpool?

While wind speeds are predicted to be between 20mph and 33mph during the alert, wind gusts could reach almost 50mph.

Hide Ad

This is when gusts will be at their strongest from 3pm on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Hide Ad

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

15:00 – Wind gust 28mph

16:00 – Wind gust 31mph

Hide Ad

17:00 – Wind gust 34mph

18:00 – Wind gust 35mph

Hide Ad

19:00 – Wind gust 39mph

20:00 – Wind gust 49mph

Hide Ad

21:00 – Wind gust 47mph

22:00 – Wind gust 45mph

23:00 – Wind gust 43mph

Hide Ad

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Hide Ad

00:00 – Wind gust 41mph

01:00 – Wind gust 40mph

02:00 – Wind gust 42mph

03:00 – Wind gust 39mph

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

04:00 – Wind gust 37mph

05:00 – Wind gust 35mph

06:00 – Wind gust 34mph

07:00 – Wind gust 33mph

BlackpoolMet OfficeLancashire