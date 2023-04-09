The alert is in place from 3pm on Tuesday April 11 until 5am the following day, and covers most of the North West including Lancashire. A period of strong winds is likely to cause disruption across the region.

What is the Met Office weather warning?

A developing area of low pressure running north through the Irish Sea is likely to bring a spell of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, to parts of central and western England, Wales, southwest Scotland and the east of Northern Ireland. Gusts of 45-50 mph are possible inland and perhaps in excess of 60 mph for a time around some Irish Sea coastal areas.

Yellow weather warning for Lancashire. Source: Met Office

What to expect during the yellow alert

There’s likely to be some disruption to roads and travel, so prepare for longer journey times. Do not drive unless your journey is really necessary

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Expect spray and/or large waves along the coast.

How can I keep safe during strong winds along the coast?

