Warm weather set to continue in Blackpool over weekend but thunderstorm threat looms, Met Office says

Temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid-twenties in Blackpool this weekend before cooling down next week.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST
The UK has been basking in an Indian summer heat blast with temperatures reaching nearly 30C in some places.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.

The warm weather is set to continue over the weekend in Lancashire, with temperatures reaching around 24C on Sunday (September 10).

But sporadic thunderstorms could spoil the party by bringing heavy showers and even hail for some, the Met Office said.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “There’s a bit of a weather breakdown on the way. Some might see thundery rain but it will stay hot.

“On Sunday the hot weather will be more confined to the south and east.

“Elsewhere, it will become more unsettled and temperatures will return to the high teens.

Warm weather this weekend could be spoiled by thunderstorms in some areas, the Met Office has said (Credit: David Wright)Warm weather this weekend could be spoiled by thunderstorms in some areas, the Met Office has said (Credit: David Wright)
“There is a continued chance of further warnings as we monitor the weather.”

Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday (September 9)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 22C and lows of 19C.

Sunday (September 10)

Sunny intervals changing to thunder showers by lunchtime.

Highs of 24C and lows of 17C.

Monday (September 11)

Overcast changing to light rain by late morning.

Highs of 19C and lows of 15C.

Tuesday (September 12)

Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime.

Highs of 17C and lows of 12C.

Wednesday (September 13)

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

Thursday (September 14)

Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning.

Highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

