Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to hit Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The Met Office has issued an eight hour yellow weather warning of thunderstorms and flooding which is in place from noon today until 8pm this evening. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening which may cause flooding and disruption in places.
There is the possibility of 20-30 mm of rain falling in an hour or less. Frequent lightning and hail (particularly in the east of the area) may also cause impacts. The Met Office has issued the following tips on how to stay safe: Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter(such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
