Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dramatic video clip shows the moment lightning struck a mountain during recent storms - but what is the Bank Holiday weather forecast?

Dramatic footage captures the moment a lightning bolt hit a Welsh mountain during the recent thunderstorms. Stephanie Hurford, 34, from Rhos in North Wales captured the image as she drove home from work on May 21, 2024.

She said: "It [the storm] lasted a good half hour or so according to a local Facebook page. Luckily no one was injured according to the comments on the page. We seem to be seeing a lot more aggressive weather than the norm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the weather forecast for May Bank Holiday?

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A typical springtime mix of weather is likely for the UK over the Bank Holiday weekend, with sunshine, showers and some longer spells of rain possible for some.

Dry sunny Saturday

For many, Saturday will be the best day of the Bank Holiday weekend. It will be a largely dry day for much of the UK, with some good periods of sunshine for many and temperatures likely reaching into the low 20s Celsius in a few places in the southeast. Those in the easternmost areas and the far South West will experience rain spreading in from the east and west respectively.

Scattered thundery downpours

Commenting on the forecast for Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Sunday will have a mixture of sunny spells but also scattered, heavy and in places thundery downpours. Not everywhere will see them but where they do occur there is a small chance of some temporary issues such as flooded roads. Scotland will be cloudier with rain, while Northern Ireland will also be cloudy but with a chance that heavy showers could break out later too, bringing similar conditions to England and Wales.

Bright bank holiday Monday

“The outlook for Bank Holiday Monday is for brighter, cooler and breezier conditions with scattered showers for England and Wales at first, but a steady drying trend from the west is likely.”