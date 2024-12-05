Brace yourselves as the latest storm of 2024 is expected to bring heavy rain, wind and even snow, with amber warnings in place.

Storm Darragh has been named and will bring heavy outbreaks of rain and very strong winds this weekend (6/7/8 Dec 2024).

Amber wind warning

An amber wind warning is in force across Saturday for Northern Ireland and western parts of England and Wales. The Met Office has warned of potential damage and travel disruption.

On Friday, Storm Darragh will slowly move its way eastwards, dragging in some frontal systems which will bring very heavy outbreaks of rain and snow at times, too, across northern hilly areas.

Torrential rainfall. | Getty Images

Severe gales expected

Severe gales could hit Northern Ireland, plus western parts of England and Wales, with an amber wind warning in place. The wind could also hit speeds of up to 80mph in coastal regions.

The bulk of the country is going to see a very blustery weekend with a yellow wind warning in force across much of England and Wales, Northern Ireland, southern parts of Scotland.

The Met Office advises people to avoid travelling if possible. Watch the full forecast video above.