Met Office issues yellow cold weather alert for the North West as temperatures set to plummet this weekend

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 11:52 BST
A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for this weekend with people urged to check on their elderly neighbours.

The yellow cold health alert has been issued for the North West by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which will be in force from today until 9am on Tuesday, February 11.

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for this weekend with people urged to check on their elderly neighbours.
A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for this weekend with people urged to check on their elderly neighbours. | Getty Images

Daytime temperatures in the coming days will be close to freezing, and could drop as low as freezing on Tuesday.

The alert states the forecasted weather is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services.

Daytime temperatures in the coming days will be close to freezing, and could drop as low as freezing on Tuesday.
Daytime temperatures in the coming days will be close to freezing, and could drop as low as freezing on Tuesday. | AdobeStock_132406488 (1).jpeg

A spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency said: “Forecast weather is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services.

“This includes increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and greater risk to life of vulnerable people.”

As freezing temperatures hit, the UK Health Security Agency also urged people to check on their neighbours as vulnerable people face an increasing risk of death.

Those aged over 65 or who have heart and circulation conditions are said to be particularly at risk due to the cold weather.

