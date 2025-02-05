January may be over but that doesn’t mean the cold snap is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With temperatures set to plummet to minus once again, the Met Office has issued a five day weather update.

As temperatures get set to plummet once more will Lancashire see snow in the next few days? | UGC

Chilly conditions are due to take hold from Thursday with cold and frost gripping hold with some patchy freezing fog in places and a minimum temperature of -2 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 31 incredible pics sent in by readers making the most of the snow and cold snap in Lancashire

So what has the weather in store for the rest of this week?

Thursday

It will be cold and frosty at first, with isolated freezing fog patches stubborn to lift and clear.

Otherwise, a dry and fine day with plenty of winter sunshine and light winds and a maximum temperature of 6 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chilly to start on Friday, but dry with sunny intervals. Turning cloudier and colder over the weekend, with the odd wintry shower. Occasionally breezy, bringing an additional wind chill.

While no snow is set to fall over Lancashire this week, the national weather agency says there is a "risk of some sleet or snow showers feeding in on the east to southeasterly wind" from this weekend.

Its long-range forecast also adds a chance of Atlantic fronts "making inroads" from the west bringing "the possibility of at least transient snow" and further overnight frost.

Sleet and snow showers later this week will be met by temperatures as low as -5C in Belfast, -3C in Birmingham, -2C in Manchester and Cardiff, and -1 in London, Newcastle and Glasgow.