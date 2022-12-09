The coldest temperatures were recorded as -6.7C in Moor Park (Preston) at 7:52AM and Myerscough at 5:58AM.

In Blackpool, the lowest temperature was -6.3C, recorded at Squires Gate around 5:10AM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is expected to get even colder tonight, with the minimum temperature predicted to be -8 °C.

Ice crystals on a frozen leaf during frosty weather. Parts of the UK are being hit by freezing conditions with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing a Level 3 cold weather alert covering England until Monday and the Met Office issuing several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of the UK over the coming days. Picture date: Friday December 9, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The warning came after a yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office as forecasters predicted very cold nights and widespread frosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covering Blackpool, Fleetwood, Kirkham, parts of Preston and Lancaster, it has been in place from 4pm on Thursday (December 8) and has been extended until 12pm on Sunday (December 11).