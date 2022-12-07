News you can trust since 1873
Ice risk warning issued after leak outside Fleetwood shop creates large amount of surface water

Residents were urged to be careful and after a water leak in Fleetwood created a potential hazard as temperatures plummeted.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 5:49pm

The water leak was reported outside the One Stop located between Derbyshire Road and Carr Road in Poulton Road on Wednesday (December 7).

Lancashire Police warned there was a large amount of surface water as a result, creating a potential hazard as temperatures dropped.

The water leak was reported outside the One Stop shop in Poulton Road, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)
“Due to the cold temperatures there is a potential for the water to freeze,” a spokesman for the force said.

“Please try to avoid the area where possible and take extra care.”

The warning came after a yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office as forecasters predicted very cold nights and widespread frosts.

Covering Blackpool, Fleetwood, Kirkham, parts of Preston and Lancaster, it will be in place from 4pm on Thursday (December 8) until 12pm on Friday (December 9).

The Met Office warned some disruption was likely due to icy patches on untreated roads.

