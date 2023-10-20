Lancashire weather updates as Met Offices issues Storm Babet warnings for Preston, Chorley, Leyland and East Lancs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which came into effect at midnight and is set to continue until 6am on Saturday (October 21).
The affected areas include Preston, Blackburn, Chorley, Accrington, Burnley, Leyland, Rossendale, Colne, Nelson and West Lancashire.
Scotland is set to face the worst of the storm, but parts of Lancashire is also expected to be hit with torrential rain, causing issues for those travelling on the county’s roads.
We'll be bringing you the latest on Storm Babet – including weather and travel updates – in our live blog below...
Lancashire weather: Latest updates as Met Office issues Storm Babet weather warning
Key Events
- AA urging drivers to be "very cautious"
- North West rail routes 'closed due to flooding'
- Ambulance service issues warning
Yellow weather warning for most of Lancashire
These are the current weather warnings in place as Storm Babet hits the UK.
A yellow warning for rain came in at midnight and will last until 6am on Saturday. It covers most of Lancashire as well as all of Greater Manchester and much of England.
An amber warning for rain comes into force at 12pm today and will last until 6am tomorrow. It covers parts of northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales.
A rare red weather alert is in place until noon on Friday for parts of eastern Scotland.
Weather warnings in force
Ambulance service issues warning
North West Ambulance Service has issued a warning to drivers as Storm babet hits.
They said:
From 12 midday until 6am on Saturday, amber weather warnings are in place for rain across areas of the North West.
This is likely to lead to flooding in some areas and dangerous driving conditions.
If your journey is essential, check your wipers before setting off, curb your speed and listen out for travel alerts.