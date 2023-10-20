11 pictures as Storm Babet sweeps across the UK bringing winds of up to 70mph to Blackpool

Storm Babet has swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Blackpool.

Yellow weather warnings were issued across the UK as the second named storm of the season battered the country on Friday (October 20).

Blackpool was no exception, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for wind as gusts of up to 70mph were predicted to hit the coastline.

These were the scenes as on Storm Babet arrived in Blackpool:

A yellow weather warning for wind was issued for midday on Friday (October 20). It will be in place until midday on Saturday (October 21).

The Met Office warned that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities would be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Forecasters warned bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Winds of up to 70mph were predicted to hit the resort on Friday afternoon and evening.

Yellow weather warnings were issued across the UK as Storm Babet hit, with a rare red weather alert also established in parts of Scotland.