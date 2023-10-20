News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

11 pictures as Storm Babet sweeps across the UK bringing winds of up to 70mph to Blackpool

Storm Babet has swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST

Yellow weather warnings were issued across the UK as the second named storm of the season battered the country on Friday (October 20).

Blackpool was no exception, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for wind as gusts of up to 70mph were predicted to hit the coastline.

These were the scenes as on Storm Babet arrived in Blackpool:

Click HERE for our live weather blog.

A yellow weather warning for wind was issued for midday on Friday (October 20). It will be in place until midday on Saturday (October 21).

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Met Office warned that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities would be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Forecasters warned bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Winds of up to 70mph were predicted to hit the resort on Friday afternoon and evening.

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Yellow weather warnings were issued across the UK as Storm Babet hit, with a rare red weather alert also established in parts of Scotland.

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Conditions were expected to improve on Saturday (October 21).

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Related topics:BlackpoolMet Office