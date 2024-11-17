Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Lancashire on Monday and Tuesday, with up to 20cm (around 8in) of snow possible on higher ground.

Snow and ice could cause disruption across northern parts of the UK next week amid the first cold spell of the season.

There is a small chance of up to 10cm (4in) of snow settling at lower levels, which could prove disruptive, forecasters said.

The warning covers much of southern Scotland and north-east England, parts of Yorkshire, and parts of the north-west of England, including Lancashire and Cumbria, and is in force from 10am on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

Power cuts could occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

There is also a chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable and that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air.

“This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.

“As the cold air spreads south, wintry weather is possible more widely, and a snow and ice warning has already been issued for parts of northern England for early next week.”

She added: “Updates to the warnings for wintry hazards are likely, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

The cold snap comes after weeks of mild, above-average temperatures and is likely to reach all parts of the UK by the middle of next week.

Snow has been forecast to fall as early as Sunday afternoon in Scotland. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge added: “It’s going to get colder over the coming days – it’s still pretty mild in the south but there is a cold front that will be sinking south across northern parts of the UK.

“There’s going to be some wintriness in the hills, for example, tonight and into tomorrow.”

Forecasters say the change in the weather is a result of low pressure moving in.

The AA advised night-time and early-morning drivers to “keep their wits about them as fog becomes likely in some parts of the UK”, and to check their vehicles.

RAC Breakdown also warned drivers to look out for the effects of a cold spell on car batteries.