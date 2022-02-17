Flood alerts issued on Fylde Coast as Britain braces for Storm Eunice and 90mph winds

One alert stretched across Fleetwood to Blackpool, with the over covering the Wye Estuary.

The alerts were initially issued as Storm Dudley hit the county on Wednesday, February 17, but have since been updated for Storm Eunice.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "We expect Storm Eunice to affect the coast over the next few days, and with increasing spring tides, the effects are predicted to intensify.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are expecting to reach Flood Alert level again at the midday high tide on Friday (February 18), and we are likely to issue further alerts and warnings over the next two to three days depending on the path of the next storm.

"We will continue to monitor levels closely and our incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences."

The alerts came as the UK braced itself ahead of Storm Eunice with attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas.

Two flood alerts were issued on the Fylde Coast as Britain braced for Storm Eunice and 90mph winds (Credit: Dave Nelson)

A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – was issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge.

Forecasters said there was a risk of "flying debris resulting in danger to life" and "damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down" along the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales from Friday morning.

Amber warnings, the second highest alert level, for wind were also put in place across the whole of England from 5am to 9pm on Friday, while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow were issued for a large part of Scotland - where blizzards are predicted - and the whole of Northern Ireland.

Click HERE for an hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool.

The flood alerts cover:

- Fleetwood

-Larkholme

-Broadwater

-Cleveleys

- Rossall Beach

- Anchorsholme

- Blackpool

- Revoe

- Tiger's Tail

- Wyre Dock

- Burrow's Marsh

- Burn Naze

- Thornton

- Trunnah

- Stannah

-Poulton-le-Fylde

- Skippool

- Hambleton

- Cold Row

- Little Singleton

- Little Eccleston

- Crow Woods