The county is divided by two warnings, with north Lancashire, Cumbria and Burnley within the yellow warning for wind and snow, while Preston, Blackburn, Blackpool and the Fylde coast are covered by the more severe amber wind warning.

Both warnings are in place from 3am on Friday until 6pm.

While the amber weather alert warns of wind gusts inland of up to 80mph and 100mph around coastal and exposed areas, the Met Office is predicting gusts reaching a maximum of approximately 63mph in Blackpool.

The Blackpool sea defences working hard on Wednesday as Storm Dudley arrives. Picture: Dave Nelson

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool throughout the weather warning window:

03:00 - Temperature 4C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 26mph

04:00 - Temperature 4C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 32mph

05:00 - Temperature 4C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 35mph

06:00 - Temperature 5C / 70% chance of rain / Wind gust 36mph

07:00 - Temperature 6C / 70% chance of rain / Wind gust 37mph

08:00 - Temperature 6C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 35mph

09:00 - Temperature 6C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 37mph

10:00 - Temperature 6C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 40mph

11:00 - Temperature 5C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph

12:00 - Temperature 5C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 61mph

13:00 - Temperature 5C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 63mph

14:00 - Temperature 5C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 63mph

15:00 - Temperature 5C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 58mph

16:00 - Temperature 5C / 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 53mph

17:00 - Temperature 4C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph

18:00 - Temperature 4C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph