Blackpool weekend weather forecast and tide times: Make a splash this weekend at Trinity Hospice's Colour Run

The resort is set for a cloudy start to Friday morning, but the sun will begin to come out by lunchtime with some periods of sun with a cloud-free sky until early evening. Maximum temperature 18C.

Wind speeds will be picking up, with maximum gusts reaching 34mph - so take extra care on beaches and promenades.

There will be clear skies overnight heading into Saturday morning, which will be cloudy with a light shower expected around midday.

Blackpool is set to be windy and wet this weekend.

Light rain is then expected from around 4pm, with a 50 per cent chance of rain continuing through the night to Sunday. Maximum temperature 17C.

Sunday morning will see a mix of light and heavy showers, before it clears up by early evening to make way for some sunny intervals. Maximum temperature 18C.

Looking ahead to next week, the resort can expect to see some milder weather with fewer periods of sun, but no rain.

It will remain cloudy for much of the first half of the week, with temperatures falling slightly to an average of 16 to 17C.

Despite a forecast of rain, the resort will be celebrating Trinity Hospice's first event since 2019 - the Blackpool Colour Run - on Saturday.

Hundreds of entrants will run, jog or walk a 3km route from the beach at Starr Gate, passing seven paint stations, where they will be covered with powdered paint by a Colour Run Squad.

Entries aren't being taken on the day, but you can still go down to donate to the charity and show your support!

Friday: Maximum daytime temperature: 19C, minimum nighttime temperature 16C. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Saturday: Maximum daytime temperature: 17C, minimum nighttime temperature 14C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Sunday: Maximum daytime temperature 18C, minimum nighttime temperature 14C. Light rain changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

TIDE TIMES:

Friday:

Low 04:46

High 09:29

Low 15:06

High 21:36

Saturday:

High 03:21

Low 10:08

High 15:51

Low 22:18

Sunday:

High 04:09

Low 10:52

High 16:43

Low 23:08