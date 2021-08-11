Last chance to register for Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run 2021 this weekend

The charity's first event since 2019 promises colourful family fun at Starr Gate beach on Saturday (August 14), as entrants pass through seven paint stations in a 3km route.

The run begins at 12pm, but anyone who wants to enter needs to be quick - as registrations close tomorrow (Thursday, August 12) and won't be taken on the day.

To sign up, click here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity Hospice's Blackpool Colour Run is back this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Kirsty Miller, Trinity’s events manager, said: “It’s been a hard year being unable to put on our family-fun events, and we know people absolutely love taking part in Blackpool Colour Run –

or Colour Splash as it was previously known.

"We’ve been keeping a close eye on the government updates, and we’re confident our events will be safe for everyone taking part. But as it stands, we won’t be allowing entries on the day, so anyone wanting to join in the fun needs to register for the event online in advance.

"We’re really looking forward to putting on our first event in so long, and seeing so many people having fun in the name of charity.”